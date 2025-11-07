Disjointed

How writers now hold the media power

The best infrastructure that has ever existed for media businesses
Nov 07, 2025

Earlier today, I had an enjoyable discussion with British news execs

Chris Duncan
and
Ricky Sutton
about Substack and how the media is changing. They revealed to me too late that it was part of their regular “Scotch and Watch” series, so I was left, humiliatingly, completely scotchless. Unprofessional.

Our discussion covered how writers are coming to enjoy new powers and what becomes possible when you control your relationship with your audience. We also dove into some nitty-gritty Substack details and what might be coming in the future, including thoughts about sponsorships, bundling, and why everyone should beware of programmatic advertising, a technology sent from the masters of the simulation to control our feeble minds.

Cheers.

