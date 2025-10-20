A scene from Hunt for the Wilderpeople (2016).

John Mulgan’s classic New Zealand novel Man Alone, which tells the story of a fugitive World War I veteran who escapes to the country’s desolate wilderness, has had a psyche-shaping effect on my home nation. Since its publication in 1939, Mulgan’s work has been echoed in films, television, and ads, contributing to a mythic image of the self-reliant male, resilient against the elements and stoic in the face of isolation. Man against nature. The hero’s journey with mosquitoes. Bear Grylls without the GoPro.

For many New Zealanders, the man, alone, is a symbol of national pride, a tribute to rugged self-determination. It probably sounds familiar. Other nations have their brave frontiersmen, plucky pioneers, and Huckleberry Finns, all conquerors of their own hearts of darkness. The United States has made a national religion of promoting individual liberty.

But Man Alone is actually a tragedy. Its protagonist can’t survive in the indifferent wilderness for long. The bush ultimately offers no redemption. He is eventually forced to return to civilization and face trial for the crime from which he fled—killing his farm boss in a drunken brawl. The same is true of most solitary heroes. A man alone can achieve a lot, and perhaps even sustain himself to the end of his days. But without connection to a greater community, his gains will dissipate instead of spread.

I am beginning to believe, though, that the rapid technological changes we are living through can provide the conditions for individual freedoms to thrive in concert with a co-operative civilization. We are starting to see models that realize the full potential of independence through connection to a network. Today’s solitary hero need not cede his liberty in order to enjoy a community’s embrace.

These developments are happening across sectors, with profound implications.

In energy, you can now have your own power station in your backyard, generating electricity from solar panels and storing it in a battery. You can live in solitude like this, if you choose, but you get greater benefit by contributing to and drawing from a grid that manages distribution and drives down the cost of electricity for the community.

With connectivity, you once had to live in an area with well-developed infrastructure and coverage from cell towers and fiber-optic cables. But now you can use a portable terminal that communicates with a satellite to access fast and reliable internet even in the middle of the ocean. You might live in isolation, but you can still be deeply connected to the rest of the world.

In publishing, you can now run your own media business without renting airwaves or paying for a printing press, while also being part of a network that enriches, rather than compromises, your ownership.

And with the rise of AI, you can enjoy cognitive superpowers without being embedded in an elite institution. Your ability to use that intelligence multiplies when it’s part of a larger exchange of ideas with others—including the development of large language models—that advance collective understanding.

Historically, we have been highly dependent on centralized systems to manage the distribution of resources. At least since the Industrial Revolution, we have been essentially forced to rely on civic institutions, corporate monopolies, and state-run infrastructure to manage trade, communication, and cooperation among dispersed populations. Opting out hasn’t been a serious option, and opting in has required acquiescence to a cumbersome machine that consolidates power and curtails personal autonomy.

But we’re now at a pivot point. Thanks to concurrent technological revolutions across society’s foundational sectors, we can realize tighter and mutually supportive bonds of connection while preserving individuality, independent expression, and self-determination. We can have our individuality cake and collectively eat it.

Of course, there is ample cause for skepticism. The last three decades of experience with the internet have shown that the original utopian promises of a more connected world can also lead to more social isolation, division, and corruption. The nuance is that the frontier technologies themselves are not enough. In fact, when they’re wielded carelessly, they can have counterproductive effects, sending us backwards instead of forwards. It has been a lonely decade for tech optimists.

But we have also seen that the right technologies wedded to considered models, with systems intentionally designed to both enable individuals and serve the collective good, can drive real progress. Self-driving cars reduce traffic accidents. Online marketplaces help independent farmers reach consumers. Decentralized clinical trials democratize medicine.

Individualism and community can meet and amplify each other: a source of agency, and a source of strength, in harmony. Man alone, together.

In the current cultural moment, particularly in the Western world, many are feeling the strain of political division and the despair of social decay. Still, it is not crazy to hope. It is clear now that we can design tech for individual autonomy that also feeds collective power, to the betterment of all involved. It’s a framework that serves an important human need: to not only understand and enhance oneself, but also to be part of something bigger; to be a contributor to, and beneficiary of, a shared sense of meaning.

In New Zealand, the Man Alone symbology continues to loom large in the national psyche, but it’s not the only shaper of cultural identity. New Zealand is a small and isolated country, tucked away in a turbulent corner of the South Pacific. Its land of treacherous mountains, wild oceans, and raging rivers is sublimely beautiful and casually hostile. It is a nation that cultivates pioneers and recluses, but also one in which people have always banded together to overcome the elements. Nowhere is that truth more evident than in its indigenous people, the Māori, whose culture is rooted in collectivist values, stressing the importance of family and ancestry. But Māoridom also venerates individual dignity and respect. In fact, the Māori term that encapsulates those values is one of the most important in the national lexicon: mana.

To earn mana, the custom goes, one must live in balance with the world, and care for others.

“He aha te mea nui o te ao?,” reads the start of a Māori proverb so resonant that millions of New Zealanders have it committed to memory. What is the most important thing in the world?

“He tangata, he tangata, he tangata.”

The people, the people, the people.