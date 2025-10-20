Disjointed

Disjointed

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mardi Crane-Godreau, PhD's avatar
Mardi Crane-Godreau, PhD
Oct 20

Hamish,

Biology agrees with the Maori proverb. "The people, the people, the people."

Humans need one another to prosper, to be healthy and resilient.

I won't bore you with the science, but it's clear.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bernard Hickey's avatar
Bernard Hickey
Oct 20

Ka pai e hoa. And I'm enjoying one of the great novelists of modern Aotearoa on Substack. https://witiihimaera.substack.com Mulgan a complicated character. Just finished this book on his time as freedom fighter in Greece who may have been killed by a girlfriend of Ian Fleming. https://www.nzreviewofbooks.com/john-mulgan-and-the-greek-left-by-c-dimitris-gounelas-and-ruth-parkin-gounelas/ cheers Bernard

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
37 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Hamish McKenzie
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture