Disjointed

Disjointed

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hamish McKenzie's avatar
Hamish McKenzie
6d

Thank you, everyone, for your thoughtful comments and feedback. This all helps sharpen my thinking, and I'm grateful for it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kelly Thompson TNWWY's avatar
Kelly Thompson TNWWY
Nov 4

You’ve built something genuinely valuable: writers own their audiences, the economic model creates aligned incentives, and the platform offers real alternatives to algorithmic chaos. These foundations are solid.

I’m curious about what comes next in realizing the civic infrastructure vision. A few ideas that might extend what you’re building:

• Collective deliberation spaces - imagine tools that help facilitate structured conversations across publications, like curated debate formats or cross-Substack discussions where different perspectives can engage productively on shared topics

• Community governance experiments - ways for reader communities to participate meaningfully in shaping norms and standards, building on the ownership model you’ve established

• Public accountability tools - features like transparent correction systems, collaborative fact-checking, or quality signals that go beyond metrics like subscriber counts

Your marketplace evolution analogy got me thinking: PayPal enabled transactions, but eBay and Amazon needed new primitives like reputation systems and dispute resolution to really work. What might the equivalent primitives be for civic media infrastructure?

There’s exciting potential to build features that actively produce the “good outcomes for culture and society” you’re describing. The distribution foundation you’ve created could support so much more!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
34 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Hamish McKenzie
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture