I am developing a small theory about the evolution of online ecosystems, and I’d love to hear feedback about how it resonates and where it breaks.

My idea is that there are three major evolutionary stages in the lifecycle of an online ecosystem as it moves from emergence to maturity: foundational technology → applications → civic system design.

Technologies start as inventions, then become applications, then become systems for governing social reality.

Each of these stages can be clearly observed in the evolution of online media.

Foundational technology: websites.

In the first era of online media, we invented websites. These were destination pages on the web that gave us a way to explore, and take advantage of, the internet. For the first few years, these sites were largely disconnected from each other and were (mostly) not augmented by identity. These websites had limited utility and relatively weak economic value.

Applications: social networks

With the advent of MySpace, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and the likes, we found a way to build websites that could be networked tightly together and augmented by an identity layer, so anyone, without needing tech know-how, could have a presence on the web and a way to extract value from the internet. The applications that emerged in this stage had enormous utility and generated tremendous economic value, but they were developed “on the go” with little foresight for social and civic consequences. Their business models were reverse-engineered to fit apps that had already been built.

Civic system design: distributed publishing networks

Having learned what can be built on the web, and how the internet’s qualities can be harnessed for connectivity, communication, and economic value, we are now moving into an era where online media systems can be designed for better civic outcomes. This is what we are trying to do with Substack: build a system that offers the full distribution and connectivity benefits of an internet-scale network while marrying all of that to a business model and governance structure that produce good outcomes for culture and society. It’s a work in progress, but Substack has learned from the mistakes and successes of applications built in the previous generation of online media.

In this way, we can see how the online media ecosystem has moved from invention to utility to system design over the course of three decades.

This basic structure also applies to online marketplaces. We started with foundational payments technology, with PayPal enabling financial transactions over email. Then we saw the emergence of mega marketplaces such as eBay and Amazon. Now we’re primed for something like a Substackified marketplace, which might look like a combination of Shopify—which gives merchants control over their customer relationships—and Amazon, which offers a centralized shopping interface.

We can also see how the framework applies to the current AI revolution. Large language models are the foundational technologies, allowing for new applications such as ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Granola, Delphi, and so on. The cultural consequences of the AI revolution’s applications era are yet to be determined, but it’s a reasonable bet that the intentional systems design for better civic outcomes will come in a later period, after some unintended consequences.

I imagine this framework can also apply to offline systems, too, such as transportation, energy, and agriculture. Or is it more complicated than that?

I would appreciate critiques, edits, and any other attempts to help advance this line of thought. Please feel free to share feedback in the comments below!