Good culture is, in part, about recognizing and celebrating beauty. You can choose to see it, and, if you do, then you get to live a better life—a good life. This isn’t to deny that there is suffering, but it makes it so that the suffering can be in service of beauty, instead of collapsed into despair.

What if the cultural systems we build, including the technology we use for sharing stories, can be tuned to grow beauty? Are the ones we have now working in that way? What would have to be true to have a world like that?

The best systems reward community-mindedness. People can grow by helping each other grow. People can win by building trust. People can support those who share beauty. There is still pain and suffering in such places, but the greater drive is to be in community with each other, to find communion, to transcend the commonplace, to search for the good, to try to live better lives.

I turned 43 yesterday. I am discovering the challenges of middle age and sometimes wondering how I can get through them. It can be easy to get too deep on such problems. It can be easy to take your eyes off beauty. But it’s always there. My two sons holding hands. A family picnic in the Presidio. My parents looking at the fog on the Golden Gate Bridge. I just have to choose to see it. When I do, I’m always happier, and then I can be better for those around me.

So many of the stories that we’re surrounded with today emphasize distress and loss. The systems we have built around those stories don’t discourage that focus and maybe even reward it. Those systems can stoke envy, magnify our differences, and pressure us to conform with in-group thinking. They’re not all bad, and they do create some wonders, but they’re more about laughing at each other than with each other. Raygun. Couches. Boom goes the dynamite.

One great thing about being a 43-year-old father is that I am now in prime position to support others. I hope that my contribution to this life will come from building structures and systems that help others grow beauty. We live on a planet that spins in space: a glowing, thinking, magical orb in a vast nothing. How amazing that we get to live on that, together. How vital it is that our stories show that truth.