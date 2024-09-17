Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
31

I grilled Substack CEO Chris Best about the product and OnlyFans and you'll never guess what happened next

My voice sounds kinda weird?
Chris Best
and
Hamish McKenzie
Sep 17, 2024
31
Share
Transcript

Soon, we are fully launching live video for Substack (get the app!). We’ve been testing it for a few weeks now, and it seems to be going well. Certainly, it’s fun to be a host of one of these things, and it feels qualitatively different from live video experiences you might know from Other Inferior Platforms.

Ahead of the big launch, I went live with

Chris Best
to dive into some of the finer details of the Substack product, the genius of the Substack model, and why Clubhouse ultimately didn’t work.

Feel free to enjoy this, or disparage it as your mood may require.

Discussion about this podcast

Disjointed
Disjointed
Authors
Hamish McKenzie
Chris Best
Recent Posts
A conversation with filmmaker David Farrier, who likes Substack
  Hamish McKenzie