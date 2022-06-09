Disjointed

Home
Archive
About
Traditional media and Substack can grow together
Thoughts on building a better media ecosystem
  
Hamish McKenzie
53

May 2024

My remarks at Substack’s recent politics party in Washington D.C.
We’re leaning into politics discourse (because it needs more sanity)
  
Hamish McKenzie
108

April 2024

June 2022

Escape from Hell World
Reflections on a relationship with a writer who loved and then fell out of love with Substack
  
Hamish McKenzie
178

December 2021

April 2020

A conversation with filmmaker David Farrier, who likes Substack
I interviewed David Farrier, maker and host of Tickled and Dark Tourist, about his career and his new substack, Webworm.
  
Hamish McKenzie
3
How I’d rebuild print media 
I dive into detail for how the news media can start anew by leaving ads behind.
  
Hamish McKenzie
19
Co-founders
A note of thanks to Chris and Jairaj
  
Hamish McKenzie
9
What could the New Zealand media look like if it were reinvented? 
In my opinion, the media in New Zealand doesn’t need saving. It needs reinvention.
  
Hamish McKenzie
10

March 2020

June 2018

© 2024 Hamish McKenzie
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture