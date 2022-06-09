Disjointed
Traditional media and Substack can grow together
Thoughts on building a better media ecosystem
9 hrs ago
•
Hamish McKenzie
96
May 2024
My remarks at Substack’s recent politics party in Washington D.C.
We’re leaning into politics discourse (because it needs more sanity)
May 3
•
Hamish McKenzie
428
April 2024
In service of writers
Every few months, I get to spend some time in New York, and I use it to meet with as many writers as I can. I cajole them over beers to start a…
Apr 11
•
Hamish McKenzie
379
June 2022
Escape from Hell World
Reflections on a relationship with a writer who loved and then fell out of love with Substack
Jun 9, 2022
•
Hamish McKenzie
376
December 2021
George Saunders knows why we started Substack
As usual, these are quick thoughts, unedited, and probably not particularly profound. This subtitle is long, but that's how I like it
Dec 2, 2021
•
Hamish McKenzie
148
April 2020
A conversation with filmmaker David Farrier, who likes Substack
I interviewed David Farrier, maker and host of Tickled and Dark Tourist, about his career and his new substack, Webworm.
Apr 28, 2020
•
Hamish McKenzie
17
How I’d rebuild print media
I dive into detail for how the news media can start anew by leaving ads behind.
Apr 18, 2020
•
Hamish McKenzie
63
Co-founders
A note of thanks to Chris and Jairaj
Apr 14, 2020
•
Hamish McKenzie
64
What could the New Zealand media look like if it were reinvented?
In my opinion, the media in New Zealand doesn’t need saving. It needs reinvention.
Apr 10, 2020
•
Hamish McKenzie
18
March 2020
Unexpected outcomes
Peter Hessler is the best writer about China I’ve ever come across and he has a new New Yorker story about being on Coronavirus-imposed lockdown in…
Mar 30, 2020
•
Hamish McKenzie
8
June 2018
Why independence matters to writers
When we asked, “On a scale of 1 to 10, how likely is it that you’d recommend Substack to a friend?,” the writer without hesitation replied “10.”
Jun 14, 2018
•
Hamish McKenzie
27
